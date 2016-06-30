First Hand Humor As any writer or performer will tell you, comedy is the most difficult of arts and skills. Cappy Hall Rearick's first hand knowledge of Southerners makes her stories ring with authentic humor and her obvious love of the characters she creates fills those stories with lots of fun and a subtle compassion.
Mary Stripling, Atlanta, Georgia
Move on over! Move over Ya Ya Sisters, Steel Magnolias and Fried Green Tomatoes. Cappy Hall Rearicks characters come alive and the reader is swept along on their journey. This author is gem. Her sentences crackle with smart talk. Her sense of humor and honest observations are priceless. Its a must read for anyone who enjoys sharp, witty writing.
Carolyn B. Fox, Tarzana, California
From a true lady of the South comes poignant, humorous, and nostalgia glimpses of Southern roots. It is a meandering down memory lane from an author who knows what meaning being a southerner is all about.
Sheila Hudson, Author
Reading Cappy Hall Rearick brings to mind Faulkner, Caldwell, even Capote. Her books embody an even older literary tradition that stretches all the way back to Dickens. Rearick's characters each carry deep flaws, some of them in the extreme, but all are believable.
Henry Mitchell, Author
Rearick’s books grip me from the first page until the very last. Her writing is captivating. Her character descriptions are vivid and well defined. Rearick emotionally draws the reader in yet always leaves the reader with the feeling that virtue and hope will succeed. She is an excellent Southern writer.
Jack Blanton, Fan
Cappy Hall Rearick is a great Southern author and humorist. She avoids melodrama and writes with rich textures and colors, creating her world in 3D.
Joan Spellman, Author
Rearick’s books are filled with humor and poignancy and hold the reader’s interest from start to finish.
Laverne H. Bardy, Syndicated Columnist
Cappy Hall Rearick has an impressive talent for drawing readers in and getting us to recall our own memories of close friends and fun adventures. There are so many things to like about her writing: first of all, her warmth and humor.
B. Sullivan, Fan
Author Cappy Hall Rearick is a prolific columnist, humorist, and muse of all things Southern. Her characters are unforgettable, the drama is almost unbearable, but you have to keep reading.
Louis N. Gruber, Fan
Maybe you'll laugh, maybe you'll cry, but you'll most certainly feel the spirit of the South as you mosey down the uncommon ground with this award winning author, Cappy Hall-Rearick - the new voice of the South.
Cappy Hall Rearick was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was an English major at the University of South Carolina and later became a Flight Attendant for American Airlines. Some years later, she moved to Los Angeles and then to Pennsylvania. In 1994, she returned to her beloved South to settle in St. Simon’s Island, Georgia with her husband Bill. More recently, Cappy, Bill and their two spoiled rotten cats moved permanently to beautiful Saluda in Western North Carolina.
Cappy, an award winning short story writer and syndicated columnist, is the author of four successful columns, ALIVE AND WELL IN HOLLYWOOD, TIDINGS, SIMPLY SOUTHERN and PUTTIN’ ON THE GRITZ monthly in the Lowcountry Sun Newspaper in Charleston, SC. She also writes an e-column called SIMPLY SOMETHING. Her columns are syndicated and distributed by Senior Wire News Service.
Cappy is past president of the Southeastern Writers Association. Her published novel, THE ROAD TO HELL IS SELDOM SEEN, was a 2012 nominee for the Georgia Author of the Year and is available at www.amazon.com in print and can be downloaded and enjoyed at Kindle, Nook and all the electronic readers. Get ready to read and do nothing else because it’s a page-turner!
Her latest two books are 50 Shades of Southern and Hey God … Let’s Talk. She is working on her next book, STAY TUNED, a novel of deception and suspense. The SIMPLY books (SIMPLY SOUTHERN; SIMPLY SOUTHERN EASE; SIMPLY CHRISTMAS) are bound to make you laugh and maybe even tear up a little bit, especially if you enjoy remembering the good old days. With every page you turn, however, Cappy Hall Rearick will bring the South alive for you. Her book of creative non-fiction is RETURN TO ROCKY BOTTOM, often reviewed as reminiscent of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD.
Rearick holds membership in the Georgia Writers, South Carolina Writers, Atlanta Writers Club, Florida Writers, North Carolina Writers and Southeastern Writers Association.
In addition to writing, Cappy is a popular public speaker and can breathe new life into those good old days for your conference attendees. She is a dynamic creative writing instructor and is available to teach classes in column writing, Southern fiction, humor, memoir and short story writing. She brings forth fresh ideas to match her imaginative ways of turning a phrase. Book her now … and breathe new life into your next writer’s conference. Attendees will learn a lot, laugh a lot and go away itching to write better than ever.
If you would like to receive a monthly column of SIMPLY SOMETHING via email, send your request along with your email address to Cappy at: cappyhall@gmail.com. She will be delighted to add your name to the preferred column list.
Read Cappy’s BLOG at: http://simplycappy.blogspot.com
Read what Robert Haught NSNC Newsletter Editor (columnist for The Daily Oklahoman) has to say about the Simply Southern website:
“A wonderful Web site to visit on a cold winter day is www.simplysoutherncappy.com. Cappy Hall Rearick welcomes you with beautiful pictorials and music. An NSNC member and past president of the Southeastern Writers Association, she is the author of three successful columns: “Alive and Well in Hollywood,” “Tidings” and “Simply Southern.” She writes from St. Simons Island, GA.
